Moscow Says Investigating Ukrainian, U.S. Links to Terrorism Against Russia

Russia’s top investigative body announced Monday that it will look into alleged involvement by the United States, Ukraine and other Western countries in terrorist attacks inside Russia.

Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have suggested that Ukraine and the West were partly responsible for the Crocus City Hall attack last month, but they have yet to bring forward any concrete evidence to back up the claim.

The Islamic State’s affiliate ISIS-K has said it was responsible for the massacre, the deadliest in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, and social media channels linked to the militant group published graphic videos of the gunmen killing people at the music venue outside Moscow.

Kyiv and the West have denied any involvement and accused Russian officials of “exploiting” the tragedy.