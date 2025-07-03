Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Former Kremlin-Backed Mayor of Luhansk Killed in Explosion

Manolis Pilavov. t.me/government_lnr

The former Kremlin-installed mayor of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine was killed in an explosion in the city’s center, local media reported Thursday.

“Unfortunately, it’s true,” the state-run Luhansk Information Center quoted an unidentified relative of ex-Mayor Manolis Pilavov as saying.

Authorities in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic confirmed one death and three injuries in the blast but did not name any of the victims.

Investigators said they launched a criminal investigation into the explosion.

Video published by law enforcement authorities showed a blown-out entrance door to a residential building.

Mash, a Telegram news channel with ties to Russian security services, reported that a bomb went off when someone opened the door. The outlet later claimed that a woman may have unknowingly been carrying an explosive device in her purse.

It was not immediately possible to verify that report.

Pilavov served as the Moscow-backed mayor of Luhansk from 2014, when pro-Russian forces seized the city, until 2023.

Read more about: Luhansk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Car Bomb Kills Russian-Appointed Official in East Ukraine

The local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee said the deputy head of a state-run administrative agency was killed in the attack.
1 Min read

Death Toll Hits 28 in Occupied East Ukraine Strike – Russian Rescuers

Moscow's occupation forces said Kyiv had targeted a bakery that is popular on weekends in the Luhansk region city of Lysychansk.
2 Min read

Russian Warplane Accidentally Drops Bomb on City in Occupied Luhansk

It marks the second instance this month of a Russian aircraft dropping its explosive payload over a civilian area controlled by Moscow. 
1 Min read

Car Bomb Kills Pro-Kremlin Politician in Luhansk

Oleg Popov, who served as a deputy in the pro-Kremlin Luhansk regional parliament, had previously been the target of an assassination attempt.
1 Min read