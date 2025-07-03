Former Kremlin-Backed Mayor of Luhansk Killed in Explosion

The former Kremlin-installed mayor of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine was killed in an explosion in the city’s center, local media reported Thursday.

“Unfortunately, it’s true,” the state-run Luhansk Information Center quoted an unidentified relative of ex-Mayor Manolis Pilavov as saying.

Authorities in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic confirmed one death and three injuries in the blast but did not name any of the victims.

Investigators said they launched a criminal investigation into the explosion.

Video published by law enforcement authorities showed a blown-out entrance door to a residential building.

Mash, a Telegram news channel with ties to Russian security services, reported that a bomb went off when someone opened the door. The outlet later claimed that a woman may have unknowingly been carrying an explosive device in her purse.

It was not immediately possible to verify that report.

Pilavov served as the Moscow-backed mayor of Luhansk from 2014, when pro-Russian forces seized the city, until 2023.