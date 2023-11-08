Ukraine Says It Was Behind Car Bombing of Russian Proxy Politician

Ukraine said Wednesday it was behind the assassination of a Russia-backed politician and former militia leader who died in a car bomb attack in eastern Ukraine.

Mikhail Filiponenko, a deputy in the pro-Moscow Luhansk regional parliament, was killed on Wednesday morning when an "unidentified explosive device" detonated under his 4x4, Russian investigators said earlier.

In a statement issued a few hours after the attack, Ukraine's military intelligence directorate said it had carried out a "special operation to eliminate" Filiponenko, working "jointly with representatives of the resistance movement."

Several high-profile backers of Russia's assault on Ukraine and Moscow-installed officials have been attacked since Russia launched its offensive last February — though outright claims of responsibility by Kyiv are rare.

Filiponenko was a deputy in the Luhansk regional parliament and a former head of a Moscow-backed separatist militia set up in 2014 to fight against Kyiv.

Moscow-backed proxies in the Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk regions of Ukraine launched a civil war in 2014 after a pro-European revolution in Kyiv.

Last year Russia claimed to annex Luhansk, along with three other Ukrainian regions, despite not having full control over them.