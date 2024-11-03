Russia Claims Captured Ukraine Village Near Logistics Hub: Defense Ministry

Russia on Sunday claimed to have captured another Ukrainian village, just a dozen kilometers from the key eastern logistics hub Pokrovsk, as its troops advance rapidly.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had "liberated the settlement of Vichneve following offensive operations".

Russia has been making swift advances in the eastern Donetsk region for weeks, taking dozens of towns and villages.

On Saturday, Moscow said its forces had captured the large village of Kurakhivka close to the industrial town of Kurakhove, which Russia is also aiming to capture, and the small village of Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region close to the eastern Luhansk region.