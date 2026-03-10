U.S. Proposed Ukraine-Russia Talks Next Week – Zelensky

The United States has proposed another round of Russia-Ukraine talks next week, mediated by Washington, on ending four years of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

Two rounds of trilateral talks failed to reach a breakthrough to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II, launched by Moscow in 2022.

Zelensky said in an audio message sent to reporters, including AFP, that talks — initially planned for last week in the United Arab Emirates — had been postponed until next week by the U.S.

"This was proposed by the American side, but we'll see what happens in the Middle East, to be honest," Zelensky told journalists, adding that the meeting "could be in Switzerland or Turkey."

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday that "there was supposed to be a trilateral this week."

"I think the trilateral will be shifted till sometime next week, and... we're going to remain positive on that," Witkoff added.