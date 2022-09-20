Pro-Moscow Officials in Occupied Ukraine to Hold Russia Annexation Votes

Authorities in separatist- and Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine on Tuesday said they will stage referendums on formally joining Russia in a matter of days.

The announcement comes as Moscow's forces face continued setbacks in their nearly seven-month war against Kyiv, leading to speculation that the Kremlin could announce a wider mobilization to shore up its military.

The Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) will both hold their referendums on Sept. 23-27, officials there said.

DNR leader Denis Pushilin said that a vote on joining Russia was overdue.

"I think that people have long been waiting for a referendum here and it will probably be a political move that will help ensure the safety of civilians," Russian news agencies quoted him as telling state television.

Moscow-installed officials in the occupied Kherson region and partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region soon followed suit, announcing their own referendums to be held on the same dates as the DNR and LNR.

“We have set a course for reunification, a return to Russia. And we will not turn away from it,” Kherson's Moscow-appointed leader Vladimir Saldo said in a video message.