Russians Report Nighttime Police Raids in Azerbaijan as Tensions Flare

Russian citizens living in Azerbaijan have reported violent nighttime police raids amid a growing diplomatic rift between Moscow and Baku, according to Kovcheg, an exiled nonprofit that provides support to anti-war Russians living abroad.

Tensions between the two countries escalated this week following the deaths of two Azerbaijani men during mass arrests tied to unsolved murders in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg last Friday.

“Our subscribers said the police came to them at night and interrogated them, using non-lethal weapons, about the legality of their stay in Azerbaijan,” Kovcheg said.

“Law enforcement authorities are looking for visa violators, compiling lists of Russian emigres and using physical force,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel Wednesday.

Earlier, Russia’s Embassy in Baku said it had received “many” complaints from Russian citizens about document checks over the past 24 hours. “Some of them said they and their family members were subjected to physical violence,” the embassy said in a statement.