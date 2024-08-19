Putin Says ‘Would Be Happy’ to Facilitate Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Deal in Aliyev Talks

Russia “would be happy to” facilitate the signing of a peace treaty between longtime foes Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart on Monday.

“If we can do something that leads Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace agreement… we’d be very happy to do so,” Putin told President Ilham Aliyev during a state visit to Baku.

Putin said he also planned to meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and share the outcome of his talks with Aliyev.

“It’s well known that Russia is also facing crises, primarily in the Ukrainian direction,” Putin said. “But Russia’s historical involvement in the South Caucasus situation over the past few years dictates our need to participate in these events.”