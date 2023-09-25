Moscow Rebuffs Armenian PM’s Claims of Betrayal

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it rejects Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s accusation that his country was abandoned by Moscow after Azerbaijan last week launched a military operation in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan on Sunday blasted the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership as “insufficient,” signaling a major foreign policy shift away from its traditional ally.

He spoke days after Armenia’s rival Azerbaijan claimed full control over Nagorno-Karabakh after a lightning offensive.

“Pashinyan’s address contains unacceptable attacks on Russia and causes nothing but rejection,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Yerevan’s leadership is making a huge mistake by deliberately trying to destroy Armenia’s multifaceted and centuries-old ties with Russia,” it added, characterizing Pashinyan as “short-sighted” and “inconsistent.”