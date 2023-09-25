Moscow Rebuffs Armenian PM’s Claims of Betrayal

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it rejects Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s accusation that his country was abandoned by Moscow after Azerbaijan last week launched a military operation in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinyan on Sunday blasted the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership as “insufficient,” signaling a major foreign policy shift away from its traditional ally.
He spoke days after Armenia’s rival Azerbaijan claimed full control over Nagorno-Karabakh after a lightning offensive.
“Pashinyan’s address contains unacceptable attacks on Russia and causes nothing but rejection,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“Yerevan’s leadership is making a huge mistake by deliberately trying to destroy Armenia’s multifaceted and centuries-old ties with Russia,” it added, characterizing Pashinyan as “short-sighted” and “inconsistent.”
Moscow also accused Pashinyan of “systemically” undermining Russian-Armenian ties, claiming that Yerevan risks becoming “a hostage of the West’s geopolitical games.”
Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led group of six former-Soviet republics that pledges to protect other members under attack.
But Moscow refused to come to Armenia’s aid amid Baku's most recent attacks, arguing that Yerevan had itself recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan following a ceasefire in the 2020 war.
Armenia hosts a Russian military base in its second-largest city of Gyumri, while Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region after the 44-day war in 2020.
The Kremlin said earlier Monday that it was unclear how long Russian peacekeepers would remain in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s victory.
“[Russian peacekeepers] are on Azerbaijan’s territory. . . contributing to the establishment of dialogue between the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijani authorities,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.