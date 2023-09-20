Kremlin Orders Media, Lawmakers to Blame Armenia for Karabakh Conflict – Reports

The Kremlin has ordered media and lawmakers to blame Armenia for Azerbaijan’s latest attack on the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s independent news outlets Meduza and Vyorstka reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

The circulated instructions to media and officials follow Armenia’s frustration over what it sees as Russia’s failure to guarantee its security amid escalating tensions with Azerbaijan.

Before the latest outbreak of fighting, Moscow had accused Yerevan of a series of “unfriendly steps” when it announced joint military drills with U.S. troops.

Meduza said it obtained Kremlin instructions for state-run media to emphasize that Armenia’s leadership had already “recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh” last fall.

“Armenia’s Prime Minister was likely pressured to make this statement by his Western ‘partners,’ who should fully share responsibility for the consequences,” the instructions state.