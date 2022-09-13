Russia Says Negotiated Ceasefire in Deadly Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Clashes

Updated at 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 13 to add Russia's ceasefire announcement.

Russia said Tuesday it had negotiated a ceasefire between ex-Soviet Armenia and Azerbaijan, after fresh border clashes between the historic rivals left dozens dead.

Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for exchanges of fire around the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region that began at about midnight local time, which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said killed at least 49 people.

Yerevan later accused Baku of "trying to advance" inside Armenian territory and said it was seeking military assistance from Moscow.

"We expect that an agreement reached as a result of Russian mediation on a ceasefire from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (06:00 GMT) on Sept. 13 this year will be carried out in full," the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement, adding that it was "extremely concerned" by the uptick in fighting.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu had earlier spoken by phone and agreed on "joint steps to stabilize the situation," the defense ministry in Yerevan said.

Armenia’s security council, led by the Caucasus republic’s prime minister and president, gathered to invoke a mutual assistance and cooperation treaty with Russia, which spells out joint defense and military assistance in case of aggression toward signatories, the Armenian government said in a statement.

The statement added that Armenia will also turn to the Moscow-led security bloc of six former Soviet republics, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as the UN Security Council for assistance.