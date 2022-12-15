Explainer: What Is Russia’s Role in the Current Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis?

The blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, has sparked concern of a humanitarian disaster in the region, not to mention a fresh outbreak of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The crisis has also renewed scrutiny of Russia’s 2,000 peacekeeping troops in the region, who despite being tasked with ensuring the vital road remained open, failed to prevent the stand-off and have been unable to find a quick resolution to it. What follows is an overview of the latest escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Russia’s role in it. What Happened? A group of Azerbaijani protesters who identified themselves as environmental activists set up a protest camp on a stretch of the Lachin corridor near the city of Shusha (known as Shusha in Armenian) early on Monday morning, according to an official statement published by the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The activists are reportedly protesting illegal mining they say is taking place in Armenian-controlled parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and the resulting transfer of extracted minerals to Armenia. There has been speculation on the Armenian side that the demonstrators could have links to the Baku government and may be acting as agents provocateurs.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that the roadblock had left thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents stranded and unable to return home amid plummeting winter temperatures, hampered delivery of essential goods, and prevented critically ill patients from receiving urgently-needed treatment. The “humanitarian crisis” has been further worsened by Azerbaijan’s decision to cut the disputed territory’s gas supply, according to Pashinyan. What is Armenia saying? The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs labeled the apparent environmental protest a deliberately provocative act orchestrated by Azerbaijan in violation of the trilateral peace agreement concluded between the two countries and Russia at the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020. “As a result of this operation, the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have been deprived of the right to free movement, Nagorno-Karabakh is facing the imminent threat of a food and humanitarian crisis,” the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday. The Armenian parliament on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s actions and calling on Russia to take the “necessary measures” to restore free movement through the corridor. But some members of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party went as far as openly criticizing Russia’s peacekeeping efforts. Deputy Vigen Khachatrian said Russia’s actions suggested it was looking to “draw Armenia into a war with Azerbaijan.” “In my view, Russia is trying to abandon Karabakh and get Armenia from Azerbaijan in return,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty quoted Khachatrian as saying on Wednesday. What is Azerbaijan saying? Azerbaijani officials have rejected claims that the actions of protesters in the Lachin corridor could lead to a humanitarian crisis and attempted to point the finger of blame at Russia instead. “The Lachin road is blocked not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, said in an official statement on Tuesday.