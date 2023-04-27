Armenia Urges Moscow Peacekeepers to Keep Vital Road Under Control

Yerevan said on Thursday that Russian peacekeepers should have full control of the only land link between Armenia and the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The comments from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came as fresh tensions rage between arch-enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna began a visit to Azerbaijan to hold talks on easing tensions in the South Caucasus. After visiting Baku, Colonna will travel to Yerevan.

Last weekend, Baku set up a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, the only land link between Armenia and Azerbaijan's Armenian-majority region in violation of Moscow-brokered agreements.

"Russian peacekeepers must keep the Lachin corridor under control and ensure the operation of the corridor," Pashinyan said at a government meeting.

"No one except Russia has the right to control the corridor," Pashinyan said.