Armenia Urges Putin to Take Action Over Karabakh Blockade

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the steps "necessary" to reopen a key transit corridor between Armenia and the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since mid-December, a group of Azerbaijanis has been blocking the only road into Karabakh from Armenia to protest what they claim is illegal mining by the region's Armenian population.

As a result of the blockade, the mountainous region of some 120,000 people has been running short of food, medicines, and fuel.

Armenia has repeatedly expressed its dismay at what it sees as Moscow's unwillingness to put an end to a "humanitarian crisis."

During phone talks with Putin on Tuesday, the Armenian leader "stressed the importance of Russia taking the necessary steps" to overcome the crisis, his office said without being more specific.

"In this context, the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed," Pashinyan's office said in a statement.