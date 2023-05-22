Armenia Might Quit Russia-Led Military Bloc – PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that his country could withdraw from Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in a fresh show of discontent over the lack of support from its ally Russia.

Yerevan has grown increasingly frustrated over what it calls Russia's failure to protect Armenia in the face of military threats from Azerbaijan.

"I am not ruling out that Armenia will take a decision to withdraw from the CSTO," if the bloc fails to respect its treaty obligations, he told a news conference in Yerevan.

Pashinyan's remarks came ahead of the talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to be hosted by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Moscow.

Locked in a decades-long territorial conflict, the Caucasus neighbors have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and the United States.