Kremlin Wavers on Vow to Protect Detained Ex-Karabakh Leader Vardanyan

The Kremlin on Wednesday vowed to “protect the rights” of Ruben Vardanyan, the ex-leader of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh detained by Azerbaijan, only to backtrack on the promise moments later when journalists pointed out that Vardanyan is no longer a Russian citizen.

Azerbaijan’s state border service said Wednesday it detained Vardanyan as he attempted to cross the border into Armenia, alongside thousands of ethnic Armenians fleeing the breakaway region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware of the former investment banker's arrest when asked by reporters for comment.

“In any case, he’s a Russian citizen, so one way or another we have to get information. Of course, we will protect his rights,” Peskov said.

But when reporters pointed out that Vardanyan was no longer a citizen of Russia, Peskov said: “If he renounced his Russian citizenship, it is a different matter.”

He did not provide further clarification.