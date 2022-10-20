Wagner Mercenary Chief Says Launching ‘People’s Militia’ Near Ukraine Border

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked magnate who leads the notorious Wagner mercenary group, said Wednesday that the private military contractor was “forming a people's militia” in Russia’s Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border.

According to Prigozhin, “several сompanies” were producing “required items for fortifications,” while Wagner instructors were training “citizens who will defend the region’s borders.”

“We are ready to provide all possible assistance to other areas that need to take care of their defense,” Prigozhin said in a Telegram post.

He did not specify how many people would comprise the "people's militia."