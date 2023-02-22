Wagner Chief Urges Russians to Press Army to Give Fighters Ammo

The head of the Wagner mercenary outfit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Wednesday urged Russians to pressure the country's regular army into sharing ammunition with his fighters in Ukraine.

Prigozhin stopped short of calling on Russians to protest but urged everyone from "driver" to "flight attendant" to help him.

He had already made headlines on Tuesday when he accused Russia's top brass of essentially committing "treason."

"If every Russian at his own level — in order not to call anyone to rallies — would simply say 'give ammunition to Wagner,' as is already going on on social media, then this would already be important," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"We'll make them give (us) ammunition."