Lavrov Says No End to Ukraine War Until West 'Abandons Plans' to Defeat Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Eduard Pesov / Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

The war in Ukraine will not end until the West “abandons its plans” to defeat Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesian media on Wednesday.

His comments came ahead of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's symbolic talks with NATO leaders at their summit in Lithuania on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Indonesian newspaper Kompas ahead of meetings with his Southeast Asian counterparts in Jakarta this week, Lavrov lambasted the United States and its allies for supporting Ukraine.

"[The war] will continue until the West abandons its plans to maintain dominance and its obsession with inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia through the hands of its puppet, Kyiv," he said.

"There has been no sign of a change in their position and we are seeing how America and its accomplices are continuously pumping weapons into Ukraine and pushing [Zelensky] to continue fighting."

Lavrov will attend the East Asia Summit and a forum for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The pair last met briefly in March at a G20 meeting in India.

