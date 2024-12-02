Russia Says West Wants Ukraine Ceasefire To Rearm Kyiv

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday accused Western countries of wanting a ceasefire in Ukraine so they could rearm Kyiv with advanced weapons.

Talk of negotiations for a ceasefire or peace deal in the three-year conflict has come to the fore following Donald Trump's victory in last month's U.S. presidential election.

The West is "starting to talk about a ceasefire as a means to give Ukraine a respite, and give themselves the opportunity to once again pump Ukraine up with modern long-range weapons," Lavrov said during a meeting in Moscow with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

"This, of course, is not a path to peace," he added.