Lavrov Lashed Out at Ukraine War Criticism at Jakarta Talks – EU Top Diplomat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed out at criticism Friday over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine at talks with dozens of foreign ministers in Jakarta, the European Union's top diplomat said.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year has cemented a deep Cold War-style rupture between Russia and the West, with the United States and major European powers supporting Kyiv with financial and military aid.

"Lavrov responded (to) me very aggressively and explained his point of view, saying everything is a 'West conspiracy' and the war will continue... as Russia is not at all ready to stop the aggression and withdraw troops," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after ASEAN Regional Forum talks.