Russia's Envoys Clashed at February Summit With U.S. in Saudi Arabia – Agentsvo

The group of Russian negotiators who met with American officials in Saudi Arabia in February clashed over who would have a seat at the negotiating table, the independent news outlet Agentstvo reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

The dispute involved the official Russian delegation — which included Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov — and President Vladimir Putin’s unofficial envoy, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev.

According to Agentsvo’s source, the confrontation between the two camps boiled over during the U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, on Feb. 18 — the first meeting between the two countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Before the meeting, Putin had told Lavrov that the delegation would include only himself and Ushakov. But in a separate meeting, Putin granted Dmitriev’s request to participate in the talks — without informing Lavrov, the source said.

“Lavrov was very surprised to see three chairs on the Russian side of the negotiating room,” Agentsvo cited its source as saying.

When Lavrov was informed that the third seat was for Dmitriev, he reportedly moved the chair away from the table and said, “If he wants to take part, let Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] tell me himself.”