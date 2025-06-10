New U.S.-Russian Talks Coming ‘Very Soon,’ Deputy FM Says

Russian and U.S. officials could meet “very soon” for another round of talks aimed at restoring the operations of their diplomatic missions, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday.

Officials from the two countries met for embassy talks on Feb. 27 and April 10 in the Turkish city of Istanbul after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

“The third round of bilateral consultations on irritants is approaching. It’s too early to talk about a specific date, but I hope the discussions will take place very soon,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

He said Moscow will seek “clearer answers” to its proposal to resume direct flights between Russia and the United States, as well as for Washington to return six Russian-owned properties that were seized between 2016 and 2018 in response to alleged election interference.