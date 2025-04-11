Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Asked U.S. to Lift Sanctions From Aeroflot, Lavrov Says

Denis Grishkin / Moskva News Agency

Russian authorities have asked Washington to lift sanctions against its flagship airline Aeroflot to resume direct flights with the United States but have not yet received an answer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

“We made this offer at the meeting in [Saudi Arabia] more than a month ago,” Lavrov told reporters in Kazakhstan. “The Americans considered it, but so far we haven’t seen any response.”

Aeroflot’s shares on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) climbed by as much as 4% following Lavrov’s comments.

Aeroflot was cut off from many of its most profitable routes after Western countries closed their airspace to Russian airplanes in retaliation to its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Western sanctions have also seen aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus halt their supplies of replacement parts, affecting 95% of Aeroflot’s fleet.

Last month, the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia called for the removal of sanctions on Russia’s aviation sector as a “humanitarian necessity” amid reports that the White House had ordered a list of entities and individuals eligible for potential sanctions relief.

The Kremlin has called sanctions relief as a prerequisite for normalizing U.S.-Russia relations.

Also on Friday, Lavrov said that “some progress” may have been made at Thursday’s U.S.-Russian talks in Istanbul, which focused on normalizing the operations of their diplomatic missions. He said he has not yet been briefed on that meeting.

The U.S. State Department and Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Alexander Darchiyev said the sides “exchanged notes to finalize an understanding to ensure the stability of diplomatic banking for Russian and U.S. bilateral missions.” 

The second round of Istanbul talks did not appear to make progress on restoring direct air travel, political analyst Vladimir Frolov wrote on X.

During his press conference on Friday, Lavrov warned against exaggerating the progress that has been made so far in the recent U.S.-Russia talks, as well as the extent to which relations with Washington can be improved.

“I believe that we should not flatter ourselves [about contacts between Russia and the U.S.], but aiming for normalization based on mutual recognition and respect for the national interests of each country is entirely realistic and necessary,” the foreign minister said.

Read more about: Sanctions , Aeroflot , Lavrov , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.S. Charges Russian Banker Kostin With Sanctions Evasion, Money Laundering

The indictment is part of five charges the U.S. brought against "Russian criminals who finance and enable Russia’s war."
2 Min read

Russian Envoy, Nicaraguan Leader Deride Impact of U.S. Sanctions 

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega played down the impact of U.S. sanctions on officials.
2 Min read

Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns

Russian lawmakers have drawn up legislation to ban imports of U.S. goods and services.

White House Tells Russia That New Sanctions Are Not Coming — Media Report

Last week, U.S. representative Nikki Haley said Washington was preparing to release new sanctions against Russia.