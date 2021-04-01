Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Slashes Visa Services at Consulates in Russia

High tensions and Russia’s 2017 personnel cap on the U.S. diplomatic mission previously prompted the State Department to consider closing its two remaining consulates in Russia. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

U.S. visas and services for American citizens will only be available in Moscow after the U.S. slashed operations at its remaining Russian consulates, U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan announced Thursday.

High tensions and Russia’s 2017 personnel cap on the U.S. diplomatic mission previously prompted the State Department to consider closing the two remaining U.S. consulates in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg and the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok.

Sullivan said in a statement that the Vladivostok consulate's operations will remain suspended while the Yekaterinburg consulate will operate without visa and American citizen services.

The changes leave the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and its consular district as the last U.S. diplomatic mission in Russia.

Effective April 1, U.S. Embassy Moscow’s consular district will be expanded to include all of Russia,” Sullivan said in the statement on the embassy’s website.

The Embassy will provide services to U.S. citizens across the Russian Federation. The Embassy will also provide visa services as efficiently and expeditiously as possible, given staffing constraints,” he added.

According to the statement, the U.S. mission reached the decision after talks with State Secretary Antony Blinken following a “lengthy review of the safety and security of the U.S. diplomatic mission and our personnel.”

Russia in 2018 ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg in a diplomatic tit-for-tat sparked by the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

Moscow took the steps after then-U.S. President Donald Trump closed Russia’s consulate in Seattle and expelled 60 Russian diplomats from the country.

The U.S. Embassy temporarily suspended non-immigrant visa processing for several months in 2017 after Russia expelled U.S. diplomats in response to sanctions over suspected interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

The Kremlin denies meddling in U.S. elections. 

Read more about: United States , Visas , Diplomacy

Read more

crisis talks

Russian Envoy Planning U.S. Return After Biden ‘Killer’ Comment

Russia summoned its ambassador to Washington to discuss bilateral ties after Biden's remark, an unprecedented move in recent years.
seeking settlement

Taliban Urged Not to Launch Spring Offensive at Moscow Talks

International efforts for a peace deal are intensifying ahead of a deadline for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan.
VISA ISSUES

Russia Accuses U.S. of Deliberately Delaying Visas for Its Officials

The Russian Embassy said Washington could further damage already strained relations.
Diplomacy

U.S. Vows to Return Flags From Seized Russian Consulate

The United States will return the flags removed from a seized consulate in San Francisco to Russia

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.