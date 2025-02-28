Russian and U.S. Officials Discussed Restoring Embassy Staff, Direct Flights at Istanbul Talks

Russian and U.S. diplomats held talks Thursday in Istanbul on restoring regular operations at their embassies, as well as the possible restoration of direct flights between the two countries, officials from both sides said.

The discussions, which lasted over six hours, were held at the U.S. Consul General’s residence and came days after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Saudi Arabia.

In attendance were Sonata Coulter, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, and Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North Atlantic Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

“The United States raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services, as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement late Thursday.

In November, the business newspaper Kommersant reported that Russia had tapped Darchiyev as its next ambassador to the United States. Russia has not had an ambassador to the U.S. since Anatoly Antonov returned to Moscow in October.