Ukrainian Drones Killed 24 in Occupied Kherson Resort Town, Pro-Kremlin Governor Says

At least 24 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on a town in occupied southern Ukraine, Kremlin-installed authorities said early Thursday, accusing Kyiv of deliberately targeting civilians during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied Kherson region, said drones struck a hotel and restaurant in the Black Sea resort town of Khorly overnight, sparking a fire as people were gathered to celebrate.
Saldo, who did not specify which hotel and restaurant was targeted, said a child was among those killed. He did not publish photos of the scene of the attack, as Russian officials often do following Ukrainian drone strikes.
The Moscow Times could not independently verify his claims.
Meanwhile, in Russia, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian drones as they flew toward the capital.
Other regions, including the southern Krasnodar region, reported minor damage as a result of drone attacks there. Several airports introduced temporary flight restrictions amid the air barrage.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 168 Ukrainian drones nationwide, as well as over the Azov Sea, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
In Ukraine, the military said Russia launched 205 drones at the country overnight. Regional authorities reported damage to energy infrastructure.
