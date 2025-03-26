Russia and U.S. Discussing Restarting Nord Stream Gas Deliveries to Europe – Lavrov

Moscow and Washington are currently discussing the possibility of restarting gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russia’s state-run Channel One on Wednesday.

"Now, of course, there are disagreements. But is it only in the interests of Russia and the United States to restore normal energy supply to Europe? The Nord Stream pipelines are being discussed," Lavrov said.

"It will be interesting if the Americans use their influence on Europe and force it not to reject the Russian gas. That would be surreal," he continued.

Lavrov claimed that "fuel costs are several times higher for Europe and its businesses than for U.S. businesses."

Europe is facing a possible new gas crisis after the continent burned an excess 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas this winter due to the cold weather, bringing the amount of gas in EU storage tanks down to a three-year low of 35%.

In addition, Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas to Europe on Jan. 1, removing another 10bcm of gas from the market.

That gas has been sourced from somewhere and the surviving strand of the Nord Stream pipeline could be turned on tomorrow and would carry 25bcm to Germany, making up the shortfall.