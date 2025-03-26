Russia and U.S. Discussing Restarting Nord Stream Gas Deliveries to Europe – Lavrov

Moscow and Washington are currently discussing the possibility of restarting gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russia’s state-run Channel One on Wednesday.
"Now, of course, there are disagreements. But is it only in the interests of Russia and the United States to restore normal energy supply to Europe? The Nord Stream pipelines are being discussed," Lavrov said.
"It will be interesting if the Americans use their influence on Europe and force it not to reject the Russian gas. That would be surreal," he continued.
Lavrov claimed that "fuel costs are several times higher for Europe and its businesses than for U.S. businesses."
Europe is facing a possible new gas crisis after the continent burned an excess 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas this winter due to the cold weather, bringing the amount of gas in EU storage tanks down to a three-year low of 35%.
In addition, Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas to Europe on Jan. 1, removing another 10bcm of gas from the market.
That gas has been sourced from somewhere and the surviving strand of the Nord Stream pipeline could be turned on tomorrow and would carry 25bcm to Germany, making up the shortfall.
In anticipation of the shortfall, the EU recently suggested relaxing its rules requiring gas tanks to be 90% full by Nov. 1 in order to prevent a surge in gas prices over the summer.
The looming energy shortage has led to talk of resuming limited supplies of Russian gas via the pipeline in recent months. One suggestion was to include restarting some pipeline gas delivery as a bargaining chip in the ongoing talks seeking an end to the war in Ukraine.
However, many in Europe are adamantly opposed to buying any Russian energy.
"At the same time, people like [German Vice Chancellor] Robert Habeck, [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen, [German Defense Minister] Boris Pistorius — they all say that they will never allow the restoration of Nord Stream. These people are either [mentally] unwell or suicidal," the Russian foreign minister said.
Despite Europe’s de facto ban on buying Russian gas, imports rose by 14% last year, with approximately 35bcm coming to Europe via the southern TurkStream pipeline and another 48bcm arriving as LNG. Altogether, Russia still accounts for around 15% of the EU’s gas imports.
"It will be interesting if the Americans use their influence on Europe and will force it not to reject the Russian gas,” Lavrov concluded.
Following the new Black Sea grain deal discussed on Tuesday, the U.S. indicated that it is willing to lift some sanctions as part of bargains with the Kremlin.
This article first appeared in bne IntelliNews.
