Weekend Drone Barrage Targets Moscow as Peace Talks Stall

Ukraine this weekend launched one of its largest waves of drone attacks on Moscow since the start of the war, with city authorities saying that air defense systems destroyed at least 250 drones bound for the capital.

The attacks, which began on Saturday afternoon, have continued into Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a message posted on Telegram.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that an additional 53 Ukrainian drones on their way toward Moscow were downed between Sunday night and Monday morning.

No one was reported injured or killed in the oncoming wave of drones, though eyewitnesses said they heard explosions in the suburbs surrounding Moscow.

The attacks led to disruptions at the city’s main airports.

Russians in Moscow reported problems accessing Telegram, saying they could only open the messaging app with censorship-bypassing tools known as VPNs, though it was not immediately clear whether the apparent restrictions were connected to security measures introduced in response to the drone attack.

While regions across Russia regularly face large-scale Ukrainian drone strikes, especially those in the south of the country and near the border with Ukraine, attacks on Moscow and the surrounding area are much rarer.

The largest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow took place in March 2025, when three people were killed in the suburb of Domodedovo.