Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

President of Russia’s Biggest Lobby Group Tapped as Putin’s Next ‘Business Tsar’

Alexander Shokhin. kremlin.ru

The president of Russia’s largest business lobby will oversee a revamped version of the country’s business ombudsman office, the Kremlin said Tuesday, ending a two-year vacancy at the top of the state watchdog.

Alexander Shokhin, who has led the pro-Kremlin Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) since 2005, met with President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day to pitch a structural overhaul of the business ombudsman office.

The institution was created in 2012 to shield business owners and companies from arbitrary, unwarranted pressure by state law enforcement and government agencies.

During the Kremlin meeting on Tuesday, Putin endorsed Shokhin’s proposal to transition the office of the Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights away from a strict government agency model, shifting it into a mixed “public-state institution.” 

Under the new framework, the ombudsman’s office will reorganize into an Autonomous Non-Profit Organization (ANO). This non-membership corporate structure will be overseen by an executive body appointed directly by its founding members.

Shokhin argued that the transition to a non-profit model would be the most efficient and optimal path forward for processing business complaints.

The executive branch post has sat officially vacant since mid-2022, when founding business ombudsman Boris Titov, who was himself the head of the business lobby Delovaya Rossiya, stepped down after reaching his two-term limit.

Since then, Titov, a sparkling wine producer, has maintained temporary caretaker duties over the office. Putin appointed him as his special representative to international organizations in 2024.

Putin unveiled the creation of the business ombudsman post during the 2012 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Shokhin’s appointment a week ahead of this year's forum.

Shokhin will remain the president of RSPP while he serves as business ombudsman.

Read more about: Business

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Luxury Firm Cucinelli Chided by Italian Regulators Over Russia Claims

A report alleged that the cashmere company continued to sell ultra high-value luxury goods in Russia in violation of EU sanctions.
2 Min read

Urals Businessman Arrested as Prosecutors Move to Seize Utility Companies

Police reportedly arrested Urals businessman Alexei Bobrov in Moscow and transferred him to the city of Yekaterinburg for questioning.
1 Min read

In First, Chinese Cargo Ship Docks in Sanctioned Crimean Port – FT

The series of stops by a foreign tanker in Sevastopol, which is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine and is barred by sanctions, is unprecedented...
2 Min read

Russia’s Wartime Investment Boom Falters, Kremlin-Linked Think Tank Says

The supply of key investment goods is shrinking despite heavy government spending, analysts determined.
2 Min read