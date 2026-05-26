Russia and India in Talks for Additional S-400 Missile System Deliveries

Moscow and New Delhi are in negotiations for additional deliveries of Russian S-400 long-range air defense systems, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) said Tuesday.

The talks come as Moscow works to wrap up a landmark $5.4 billion contract signed in 2018. While Russia successfully delivered the first three S-400 systems by 2023, the remaining two have faced delays linked to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

FSVTS chief Dmitry Shugayev said last week that the outstanding deliveries are now back “on schedule,” with the final units expected to arrive this month and in November.

“India has expressed interest in the delivery of an additional batch of these systems. Russia stands ready to fulfill this and the corresponding negotiations are underway,” FSVTS told the Interfax news agency.

In March, India’s defense ministry said it had approved $25 billion in proposals to buy five more S-400 systems, as well as transportation aircraft and remotely piloted strike aircraft.