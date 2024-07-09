Russia to Release Indian Nationals Recruited for Ukraine War After Modi’s Visit – NDTV

Russia has agreed to release all Indian nationals from its military after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow this week, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

At least two Indian citizens fighting as soldiers in Russia's Armed Forces have been killed in the war in Ukraine, while dozens stuck in the war zone claim they were tricked into fighting by agents promising them high-paying jobs.

Following Modi's private dinner with Putin on Monday night, “Russia agreed to discharge all Indians serving in their army and facilitate their return,” NDTV cited its source as saying.