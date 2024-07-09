Russia to Release Indian Nationals Recruited for Ukraine War After Modi’s Visit – NDTV

Russia has agreed to release all Indian nationals from its military after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow this week, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.
At least two Indian citizens fighting as soldiers in Russia's Armed Forces have been killed in the war in Ukraine, while dozens stuck in the war zone claim they were tricked into fighting by agents promising them high-paying jobs.
Following Modi's private dinner with Putin on Monday night, “Russia agreed to discharge all Indians serving in their army and facilitate their return,” NDTV cited its source as saying.
New Delhi said in February it was pressing Moscow to return several of its citizens who had signed up for "support jobs" with the Russian military.
The Indian government said in March it had raised the issue with Russia and taken “strong action” against “unscrupulous” recruiters, NDTV wrote.
The Kremlin has not yet commented on the report.
Modi's two-day visit to Moscow is his first trip to Russia since the country launched its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.