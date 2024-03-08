India Raids Network Sending Citizens to Fight for Russia

Indian authorities said they have detained members of a "trafficking" network sending citizens of the country to fight for the Russian army in Ukraine after raiding several travel agents.

At least two Indian citizens fighting as soldiers in Russia's armed forces have been killed in the war, with several recruits telling AFP they were shipped to the front lines under false pretenses.

Investigators from India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids across 13 locations on Thursday and detained "certain suspects" for questioning, according to a statement issued late that evening.

"These traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube... and also through their local contacts [and] agents for highly paid jobs in Russia," the statement said.

"Trafficked Indian Nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes," it continued.