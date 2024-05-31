Russian Army Claims Sweeping Battlefield Gains So Far in 2024

Russian forces are advancing on all fronts in Ukraine and have seized some 880 square kilometers of territory this year alone, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

If confirmed, Russia would have made more gains in the past five months than in all of 2023, when the front line remained largely static despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer.

"The advance is underway in all tactical areas. In general, 880 square kilometers of territory have come under the control of the Russian army this year," Belousov said at a meeting of the Moscow-led CSTO security alliance in Almaty, according to Russian news agencies.

Russian forces have also pushed Ukraine eight to nine kilometers back in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where they poured across the border on May 10 in a surprise land offensive, Belousov said.

"Thanks to the courageous and professional actions of our servicemen, 28 settlements have been liberated this month," he added.