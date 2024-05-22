Russia Jails Man 3.5 Years for Urging Friend to Surrender to Ukrainian Army

A court in southern Russia’s Saratov region has sentenced a man to three and a half years in prison for trying to persuade his friend to surrender to the Ukrainian army, Russian media reported Wednesday.

Federal Security Service (FSB) agents detained 31-year-old farmer Ilya Usoyan in the fall of 2023 on accusations of “repeatedly persuading” a Russian soldier in Ukraine to surrender, according to the FreeNews-Volga news website.

The independent news outlet Mediazona, citing Usoyan’s lawyer, reported that the soldier was his friend who months earlier had gone to fight in Ukraine. It was unclear whether the friend was a volunteer, contract or mobilized soldier.

“[Usoyan] learned that his friend was feeling bad [in Ukraine], so to speak, and decided to go to a Ukrainian website to connect them,” his lawyer Alexei Balalaykin told Mediazona.