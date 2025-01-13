Saratov Oil Depot Fire Contained 5 Days After Ukrainian Drone Strike

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an oil depot in the southern Saratov region, nearly a week after Ukraine claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting the facility, local authorities said Monday.

The city of Engels declared a state of emergency following the attack on Wednesday, with Ukrainian officials later saying the strike hit a depot supplying fuel to the Russian air force. Two firefighters died last week while battling the flames.

Engels, located around 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, is home to the Engels-2 air base, which houses Russia’s Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin announced on Telegram Monday that the fire had been fully extinguished overnight.

“Active flames at the industrial enterprise in Engels were put out,” he wrote, adding that cleanup and containment efforts were ongoing.

Over the weekend, Busargin reported that the fire was 80% contained as firefighters conducted a controlled burn of remaining fuel. However, he did not provide details on the extent of the damage caused by the five-day blaze.

While some residents have complained of heavy smoke in the area, Busargin insisted that air quality remained safe despite the prolonged fire.