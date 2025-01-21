Saratov Region Orders Restaurants to Help Fund Ukraine War Effort

Authorities in southern Russia’s Saratov region have ordered local restaurants to allocate part of their revenue to fund the war in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday, citing the regional Labor Ministry.

Restaurants will reportedly “voluntarily” contribute 0.2% of their revenue to a special-purpose account dedicated to Russian soldiers in Ukraine. It remains unclear how much the authorities in Saratov, located around 725 kilometers (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, expect to raise or how the funds will be used.

Russia has already earmarked 13.5 trillion rubles ($134.8 billion) for defense and security — nearly 40% of its 2025 federal budget.

Last month, Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said local farmers and other “socially responsible” businesses had proposed creating the special-purpose accounts for what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Busargin stressed that the donations will not be taxed and cannot be redirected for other purposes.