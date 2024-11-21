Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Lawmakers Pass Spending Bill With Record Defense Budget

Russia’s State Duma. duma.gov.ru

Russia’s lower-house State Duma on Thursday approved a three-year budget that allocates a record 13.5 trillion rubles ($133.63 billion) to national defense in 2025, accounting for nearly 40% of the government’s total spending.

The defense allocation represents a historically high 6.31% of Russia’s projected GDP for next year. It does not include classified expenditures or funds directed toward the war in Ukraine, which are categorized under separate budget items like “national security.”

Combined spending on defense and national security will exceed allocations for education, healthcare, social programs and economic development in 2025.

The Duma emphasized social spending in its announcement of the budget, highlighting a planned increase to 6.9 trillion rubles ($68.3 billion) for welfare programs, alongside 6.1 trillion rubles ($60.4 billion) earmarked for “technological leadership.”

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin praised the budget, saying it demonstrates that the political and economic systems established by President Vladimir Putin have “not only withstood sanctions but are working effectively.”

The spending bill now heads to the upper-house Federation Council for approval on Wednesday before being signed into law by Putin, who had prioritized defense spending in the government budget.

While defense spending is projected to decline slightly in 2026 and 2027, to 12.8 trillion rubles ($126.7 billion) and 13.1 trillion rubles ($129.7 billion), the figures suggest Russia’s economy will remain on a war footing for the foreseeable future.

Read more about: State Duma , Defense

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Navy to Stage Massive Drills as Tensions Flare With West

Over 140 warships, 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment and about 10,000 troops will be involved in the exercises.

Russia Stages 'Successful' Third Launch of New Rocket

Angara rockets are the first new family of launchers to be built after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Putin Hails Multiple Launch Test of Hypersonic Missile

It was the first time Russian authorities reported a successful simultaneous launch test of several Tsirkon missiles.

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...