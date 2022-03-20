Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Says Has Again Fired Hypersonic Missiles in Ukraine

By AFP
Pixabay

Russia said Sunday it has again fired its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, destroying a fuel storage site in the country's south.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said it killed more than 100 members of Ukrainian special forces and "foreign mercenaries" when it targeted a training center in the town of Ovruch in northern Ukraine with sea-based missiles. 

"Kinzhal aviation missile systems with hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a large storage site for fuels and lubricants of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Kostyantynivka in the Mykolaiv region," the Defense Ministry said. 

The ministry said the base had been used for the main supplies of fuel for Ukrainian armored vehicles in the country's south. 

The Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles were fired from airspace over Russian-controlled Crimea, the ministry said, adding that Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Caspian Sea had also targeted the depot.

On Saturday, Russia said it had used the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to destroy an underground missile and ammunition storage site in western Ukraine close to the border with NATO member Romania.

The Ukrainian armed forces confirmed to AFP on Saturday that the depot had been targeted but said they had "no information of the type of missile."

Russian analysts said the use Friday of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Deliatyn, a village in the foothills of the Carpathian mountains, was the first combat use of such weapons in the world.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that it also used long-range precision weapons against other facilities in Ukraine on Saturday evening and early Sunday.

Russian forces fired the Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea to target a plant in the northern city of Nizhyn used to repair armored vehicles, the ministry said.

Read more about: Defense , Ukraine

Read more

high concentration

EU Corrects Estimate of Russian Troops on Ukraine Border

The EU slashed its estimate of the numbers of Russian troops from 150,000 to more than 100,000.
east vs. west

Moscow Takes Measures in Response to 'Threatening' NATO Actions

NATO on Tuesday told Moscow to end its "unjustified" buildup of troops along the border with Ukraine.
on the move

Russia Moves Ground Troops, Ballistic Missile Systems Near Ukraine Border – British Analysts

The Janes defense publication said it located at least 14 Russian Armed Forces units, including Iskander ballistic missile systems.
Defense

Russia Is Ramping up Forces Near Border, Ukrainian Military Chief Says

"In front of us is an aggressor who has no legal, moral or any other limits," the general said.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.