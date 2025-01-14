Ukrainian Army Hits Russian Military, Industrial Sites in Overnight Barrage

Ukraine fired missiles and drones at factories and energy facilities across Russia early on Tuesday, sparking fires hundreds of kilometers from the front line, a source in Ukraine's SBU security services said.

Russia's military accused Kyiv of using Western-supplied missiles in the overnight attacks and promised that the strikes would "not go unanswered."

The barrage forced schools in the southern Saratov region to suspend in-person classes, while at least nine airports in central and western Russia temporarily halted traffic, according to Russian officials.

Explosions rocked "chemical plants, oil refineries and warehouses" in Russia, a source in Ukraine's SBU security services told AFP, adding that Kyiv struck "Russian military-industrial complex" sites.

Among the targets hit early on Tuesday were chemical plants in the western regions of Tula and Bryansk, the source added. In the Saratov region, more than 600 kilometers (372 miles) southeast of Moscow, Kyiv struck an oil refinery and an arms depot.