Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drones Target Industrial Plants in Russia’s Tatarstan

Social media

Ukrainian drones targeted industrial plants in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan around 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Russian media reported and officials in Kyiv said Monday.

Tatarstan’s regional government said an “attempted attack by enemy drones” to target unidentified “industrial enterprises” was neutralized without causing any injuries or damage. At least two regional airports had grounded flights during the attacks.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s disinformation countermeasures center, said explosions were heard in the Tatarstan capital city of Kazan, which houses the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, Kazan Helicopters and the Kazan State-Owned Gunpowder Plant.

“These aren’t the first attacks, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to secure Russia's skies,” Kovalenko wrote on Telegram without explicitly acknowledging that Ukraine carried out the drone strikes.

Unverified videos shared by the Astra Telegram news channel showed what were claimed to be explosions from the drone strikes on the Gorbunov plant.

President Vladimir Putin visited the plant last February when he flew a Tupolev Tu-160M strategic bomberThe plant is under EU sanctions for manufacturing and repairing Tu-160 and Tu-22M3M strategic bombers.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems shot down 31 Ukrainian drones, which mainly targeted the industrial sites in Tatarstan and five other regions overnight.

In the Kaluga region near Moscow, debris from a downed drone sparked a fire at an industrial site but it was quickly put out, Kaluga region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

In the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, 14 drones and four HIMARS missiles were destroyed, regional authorities there said.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Tatarstan

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Vows ‘Destruction' on Ukraine After Kazan Drone Attack

Putin has previously threatened to target the center of Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory...
2 Min read

Ukrainian Drones Crash Into High-Rise Apartment Buildings in Russia’s Kazan

Regional authorities accused Kyiv of deliberately attacking civilians in the early morning strikes, which reportedly injured three people.
2 Min read

Airports in Russia’s Volga Region Halt Flights Over Drone Threat

The SIBUR petrochemicals company is also evacuating employees from its factories in Nizhnekamsk, local Telegram channel reported.
1 Min read

‘Difficult to Keep Calm’: Tatarstan Residents Shaken by Ukraine-Linked Drone Strikes

The purported Ukrainian attacks are the farthest-reaching strikes on Russian territory since the start of the war in Ukraine.
4 Min read