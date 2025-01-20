Ukrainian Drones Target Industrial Plants in Russia’s Tatarstan

Ukrainian drones targeted industrial plants in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan around 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Russian media reported and officials in Kyiv said Monday.

Tatarstan’s regional government said an “attempted attack by enemy drones” to target unidentified “industrial enterprises” was neutralized without causing any injuries or damage. At least two regional airports had grounded flights during the attacks.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s disinformation countermeasures center, said explosions were heard in the Tatarstan capital city of Kazan, which houses the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, Kazan Helicopters and the Kazan State-Owned Gunpowder Plant.

“These aren’t the first attacks, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to secure Russia's skies,” Kovalenko wrote on Telegram without explicitly acknowledging that Ukraine carried out the drone strikes.

Unverified videos shared by the Astra Telegram news channel showed what were claimed to be explosions from the drone strikes on the Gorbunov plant.