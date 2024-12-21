Ukrainian Drones Crash Into High-Rise Apartment Buildings in Russia’s Kazan

A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks targeted the capital of the republic of Tatarstan early Saturday, regional authorities said, damaging several residential buildings and forcing the closure of at least two nearby airports.

Tatarstan regional head Rustam Minnikhanov described the attack as unprecedented in its scope and said emergency teams had evacuated residents of the impacted buildings, set up temporary shelters and provided them with hot meals.

“Today, Kazan faced a mass drone attack. Whereas industrial facilities were previously targeted, now the enemy attacks peaceful civilians, striking homes in the morning,” he wrote in a message posted on Telegram.

Russia’s Defense Ministry blamed the attack on Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deploying fixed-wing drones in three waves between 7:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. “Air defenses destroyed three drones, while three others were neutralized using electronic warfare systems,” the ministry said.

Kazan, located around 700 kilometers (435 miles) east of Moscow, has previously come under attack from drones. However, Saturday’s strikes mark the first time they appear to have directly targeted residential buildings in the city.