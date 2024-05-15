​​Russia Says Downed Ukrainian Drones, ATACMS Missiles

Russian air defense systems have intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones and U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles overnight and early Wednesday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

The attacks caused temporary airport closures in the central republic of Tatarstan, as well as explosions at a fuel depot in the southern city of Rostov, where the military headquarters overseeing Moscow’s invasion is based.

“Over the past night, a number of attempts by the Kyiv regime to launch terrorist attacks... against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled,” the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

It claimed to have intercepted or destroyed 10 U.S.-made ATACMS missiles over annexed Crimea and 17 drones over the western regions of Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk.