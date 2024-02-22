Putin Flies Supersonic Bomber During Tatarstan Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday flew a Tupolev Tu-160M strategic bomber, state-run news agencies reported, in what is likely a campaign stunt ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election.

The Tu-160M, a modernized version of a Cold War-era bomber, has two internal bomb bays, each of which can hold up to six cruise missiles or 12 short-range nuclear missiles.

“Together we are observing this unique moment,” Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin said in a video of the takeoff published on his Telegram channel, adding that the flight route was a “military secret.”