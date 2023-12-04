Russian Navy General Killed in Ukraine, Governor Says

A Russian Navy general was killed while on duty in Ukraine, the governor of Russia's southern Voronezh region said Monday, confirming earlier reports of the senior officer's death.

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky died at age 45 “while on combat duty in the special operation zone,” Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on the messaging app Telegram, adding that the general served as deputy commander of the Northern Fleet’s 14th Army Corps.

Gusev did not elaborate further on the circumstances of Zavadsky’s death.

But he did note that Zavadsky had until 2021 commanded a Russian tank unit, with which the Voronezh region has “long-standing good relations.”