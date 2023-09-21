Mobilized Russian Troops Endure Quick Losses in Ukraine War – Report

One in five mobilized Russian soldiers are killed less than two months after being sent to the war in Ukraine, the independent investigative outlet IStories and the war monitoring project Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) reported Thursday, citing publicly available data.

IStories and CIT said their figures are based on data related to the deaths of nearly 3,000 draftees who have died since President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial" mobilization last September.

However, the two outlets stressed that the true death toll among mobilized troops is likely much higher.

The approximately 3,000 draftee deaths were documented by media reports, official announcements and relatives of soldiers who chose to speak publicly.

Only four of the mobilized reservists lasted 11 months in the war before dying, according to IStories and CIT.