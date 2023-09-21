Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Mobilized Russian Troops Endure Quick Losses in Ukraine War – Report

Mobilized Russian soldiers board a train in the southern Volgograd region. Dmitry Rogulin / TASS

One in five mobilized Russian soldiers are killed less than two months after being sent to the war in Ukraine, the independent investigative outlet IStories and the war monitoring project Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) reported Thursday, citing publicly available data.

IStories and CIT said their figures are based on data related to the deaths of nearly 3,000 draftees who have died since President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial" mobilization last September.

However, the two outlets stressed that the true death toll among mobilized troops is likely much higher.

The approximately 3,000 draftee deaths were documented by media reports, official announcements and relatives of soldiers who chose to speak publicly.

Only four of the mobilized reservists lasted 11 months in the war before dying, according to IStories and CIT.

More than half of the mobilized troops were between the ages of 30 and 45 at the time of their death, according to the analysis, while nearly a third died between the ages of 20-29.

Moscow rarely comments on its war dead and the Russian Defense Ministry last updated its soldier death toll in September 2022, placing the figure at under 6,000 killed.

Western intelligence documents leaked earlier this year put the actual number closer to 110,00 Russian soldiers wounded and killed by February 2023.

Since announcing a "partial" mobilization of 300,000 reservists on Sept. 21, 2022, Russian authorities have digitized military records and tightened criminal punishment for draft evasion, as some observers have speculated that the Kremlin is preparing for a new draft campaign.

Yet the first wave of mobilization initiated last year is technically still in place as Putin, who publically declared its end in November, has not signed a presidential decree that officially concludes mobilization.

Read more about: Mobilization , Ukraine war , Russian military

Read more

at ease

Kremlin Denies Second Mobilization Wave Being Considered

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday denied the Kremlin was considering a second wave of mobilization to further bolster Russian forces in Ukraine...
standing down

Dozens of Recently Mobilized Russian Conscripts Surrender in Luhansk

Dozens of recently mobilized Russian soldiers who surrendered to Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region have been decrying their conditions...
northern shores

Russians Land in Alaska to Seek Asylum: U.S. Authorities

Two Russians who landed in a remote part of rural Alaska are seeking asylum in the United States, politicians in the far northern state said Thursday. The...
Legal proceedings

Russia Opens First Criminal Draft-Dodging Case

The first criminal case for evading mobilization opened in the southern Russian city of Penza on Wednesday, human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on his...