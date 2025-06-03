Bashkortostan Slashes Military Sign-Up Bonus for Ukraine War Recruits

Authorities in the republic of Bashkortostan later this week will lower one-time payments for men who sign army contracts, joining a handful of other regions in reducing financial incentives for military service in Ukraine.

Those who signed military contracts between Jan. 1 and June 4 are eligible for a one-time payment of 1.6 million rubles ($20,300), according to a decree signed by Bashkortostan’s regional head Radiy Khabirov.

Starting Thursday, that amount will drop to 1 million rubles ($12,700), the RBC news website reported Monday.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, regional governments have offered large enlistment bonuses to attract volunteer soldiers. By 2023, federal and local authorities were offering some of the highest salaries and sign-up payments seen since the Soviet era.

This year, however, some regions have begun rolling back those incentives.