Bashkortostan Slashes Military Sign-Up Bonus for Ukraine War Recruits

Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Authorities in the republic of Bashkortostan later this week will lower one-time payments for men who sign army contracts, joining a handful of other regions in reducing financial incentives for military service in Ukraine.

Those who signed military contracts between Jan. 1 and June 4 are eligible for a one-time payment of 1.6 million rubles ($20,300), according to a decree signed by Bashkortostan’s regional head Radiy Khabirov.

Starting Thursday, that amount will drop to 1 million rubles ($12,700), the RBC news website reported Monday.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, regional governments have offered large enlistment bonuses to attract volunteer soldiers. By 2023, federal and local authorities were offering some of the highest salaries and sign-up payments seen since the Soviet era.

This year, however, some regions have begun rolling back those incentives.

The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and has come under regular shelling, cut its record-high 3 million ruble ($38,100) bonus to 800,000 rubles ($10,100). The Yamal-Nenets autonomous district and the Samara region also reduced enlistment bonuses in April.

Similarly, President Vladimir Putin last year introduced a new system of combat-related compensation, replacing a flat 3 million ruble injury payment with a tiered structure based on the severity of wounds.

Despite the reductions, military enlistment bonuses remain high in many areas. At least six regions have increased their one-time payments since the start of 2025, with two more raising them last month.

Putin claimed in May that Russia was recruiting up to 60,000 volunteers per month — nearly twice as many as Ukraine.

