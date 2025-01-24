Verified Russian Deaths in Ukraine War Exceed 90K

The number of verified Russian troops killed in Ukraine has surpassed 90,000, nearly three years after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion, according to an independent tally by the BBC’s Russian service and the Mediazona news website.

The outlets rely on open-source information, such as official statements, obituaries and social media posts to compile their figures. Moscow rarely comments on its military losses in what it insists on calling a “special military operation.”

The report revealed that 23% of those killed were soldiers who signed military contracts after the 2022 invasion began. More than half of the casualties had no prior affiliation with the Russian army or National Guard (Rosgvardia) before the war.

The average age of Russian soldiers killed in 2024 was 36, marking an increase compared to the first two years of the full-scale war. Among those killed 23% were volunteer soldiers, 17% were contract soldiers, 17% were convicted prisoners, 11% were mobilized soldiers and nearly 3% were private mercenaries.