Verified Russian Deaths in Ukraine War Exceed 90K

The regions with the highest confirmed casualties are the republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, with 3,932 and 3,804 verified deaths, respectively. Moscow and its surrounding region account for 3,673 deaths.
BBC Russia and Mediazona estimate their verified figures represent only about half of the actual death toll, suggesting the true number of Russian military deaths is likely between 138,500 and 200,000.
This tally excludes fighters from annexed areas of southeastern Ukraine, where the outlets estimate an additional 21,000 to 23,500 have been killed.
Western and Ukrainian intelligence agencies have placed Russia’s total casualties — including those killed, wounded and missing — between 600,000 and 700,000 as of October. However, some believe those estimates are greatly inflated.
