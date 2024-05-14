Russia’s Incoming Defense Minister Pledges Military Overhaul

Russia’s incoming Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Tuesday that he will work toward increasing the military’s effectiveness so that Moscow can achieve “victory” in its war against Ukraine.

"The main priority, of course, remains achieving victory and ensuring that the military-political goals of the special military operation... are achieved,” Belousov said in an address to Russia’s upper-house Federation Council.

“Everything in the country that’s effective and advanced, everything must work to achieve victory, to ensure the armed forces can fulfill their duties,” he added. “Every ruble of budget money, which is ultimately paid by our citizens, [must] bring maximum effect.”

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday nominated Belousov, an economist who previously served as first deputy prime minister, to replace Sergei Shoigu as defense minister, a move that indicates the Kremlin plans to double down on its more than two-year-long war against Ukraine.