Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Carried Out Strike on Ukraine’s Southern Command Center

Russian Defense Ministry

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces carried out a strike on the Ukrainian military’s southern operational command center.

“Operational and tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ military group has struck [Ukraine’s] ‘South’ operational command headquarters,” the Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing.

Ukraine’s Operational Command South is based in the southwestern port city of Odesa, where authorities reported a deadly Russian missile attack early Wednesday. At least three people were killed in the strike.

“Administrative and residential buildings, medical and educational institutions were destroyed as a result of the strike,” the command center said on its Facebook page, with images showing blown-out windows.

Russia maintains that it only targets military sites as part of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed or injured since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his country’s so-called “special military operation.”

It is not immediately possible to independently verify either side’s battlefield accounts.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Odesa , Russian military

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

aerial attacks

7 Wounded in Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense systems downed two Russian ballistic missiles over the capital in the third aerial bombardment of the city in just five days.
2 Min read
missile attack

Russian Strikes Kill 20, Including Rescuers, in ‘Vile’ Odesa Attack

Zelensky said Russian forces had launched a type of attack known as a double-tap strike on the port hub, with the second projectile ploughing into rescue...
3 Min read
repeated target

Russia Strikes Odesa Cathedral, as Putin Claims Counteroffensive 'Failed'

The strike killed two people, drawing a vow of retaliation from Ukraine's leader.
3 Min read
Iranian-made Shahed

Russia Launches Drone Attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Ukraine's air defenses had destroyed most of the attacking drones but some civilian infrastructure had been hit.
2 Min read